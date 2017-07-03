A man has been charged in connection with a break-in in Aberdeen.
It is alleged the 38-year-old broke into the property on Countesswells Road and made off with jewellery, electronics and cash worth a five-figure sum.
The man has also been charged in relation to alleged break-ins with intent to steal in the city's Forest Avenue on Wednesday and Great Western Road on Thursday.
Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have assisted with this inquiry and would remind people if they are offered items for sale which they have any concerns about they should contact police on 101."
Police Scotland said inquiries into another break-in, in which Second World War medals and a full dress kilt were taken in Aberdeen, remain ongoing.
