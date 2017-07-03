Donald Trump is not planning a surprise visit to the UK, his spokesman has said, ending uncertainty about whether the US president would drop in on one of his golf courses.
Reports had suggested Mr Trump could make an unannounced visit to one of his Scottish golf resorts during an official visit to Europe this month.
But White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Trump would not visit the UK in the coming weeks.
"While he looks forward to visiting the UK, it will not be in the next two weeks," Mr Spicer told the Financial Times.
The Sunday Times reported that the president could give as little as 24 hours' notice to the Government of any planned trip, leaving ministers including Theresa May only a brief period to arrange possible meetings.
The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters at a regular Westminster media briefing on Monday: "I am not aware of any plans for the president to visit the UK in the next few weeks."
There are Trump golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.
Mrs May invited Mr Trump on a state visit to the UK shortly after he took office, but speculation that it may have been put on hold was fuelled by its absence from last month's Queen's Speech.
Reports suggested Mr Trump wants it delayed until it can take place without protests.
Asked whether a state visit would take place during 2017, the PM's spokesman said: "We have extended an invitation, it has been accepted and we will set out plans in due course."
Mr Trump is crossing the Atlantic later this month for visits to Poland, the G20 summit in Germany, and Bastille Day celebrations in France.
