A former PE teacher has been struck off after he admitted having sex with a pupil.
George Fisher waived his right to a full hearing with the General Teaching Council for Scotland, choosing instead to admit the offences.
Fisher performed sex acts and had intercourse with a girl while working at a school in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.
The offences took place in the school's fitness suite and other places in June last year.
Fisher was placed on the sex offenders' register on January 31 and sentenced to eight months in prison at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.
The watchdog's procedural hearing, sparked after his conviction, was held on June 23 but its decision was not published until Monday.
Fisher did not attend the hearing and will be able to apply for restoration to the teaching register in two years.
