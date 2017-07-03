Around a fifth of Virgin Trains passengers are shunning traditional orange paper tickets in favour of digital technology, the operator has said.
More than 1.5 million digital tickets were sold for West Coast journeys between March and May, representing 18% of sales.
The tickets can be downloaded on to a smartphone or printed at home and feature a barcode to be scanned at station barriers.
Loading article content
End of the line for ScotRail? SNP plans radical shake-up of Scottish railways
They became available for all the operator's routes in August last year.
David Sidebottom, passenger director at watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Passengers tell us that they want more choice when it comes to buying tickets.
"More than 1.5 million passengers choosing to use smart ticketing reflects the ease and growing confidence they have in going paperless."
End of the line for ScotRail? SNP plans radical shake-up of Scottish railways
Virgin Trains chief information officer John Sullivan said: "Digital ticketing is the technology of the future and we've seen how quickly customers switch when given the choice.
"We're confident that we've established the right platform for the industry and are working with Rail Delivery Group and Government to help roll this out to other parts of the rail network."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Comments are closed on this article.