Veterans Minister Keith Brown has urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to reconsider planned site closures in Scotland after a meeting with UK Government counterparts in London.

It was announced last year that eight military sites in Scotland - including Fort George near Inverness, the Glencorse Barracks near Penicuik, Midlothian, and the Redford Cavalry and Infantry Barracks in Edinburgh - are among more than 56 sites to be closed across the UK over the next 15 years.

The Caledonia Naval base in Rosyth, Fife, Condor Airfield near Arbroath, Angus, Craigiehall Barracks in Edinburgh and Forthside Barracks in Stirling are also affected.

Mr Brown, who served in the Armed Forces, met UK Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood on Monday to discuss the impact of the planned closures.

Mr Brown said: "I've repeatedly expressed my deep concerns about the UK Government's brutal cuts to defence bases in Scotland, as well as the total lack of engagement with the Scottish Government ahead of decisions being taken.

"These were the largest set of defence cuts made in Scotland and they will have a major impact on communities across the country.

"It is clear from my discussions with Tobias Ellwood today that nearly eight months on from those closures being announced, the Ministry of Defence still has no answers on what this means for personnel numbers, where units will go, or the economic impact of their proposals in Scotland.

"The rationale for these closures is very questionable and I urge the MoD to reconsider."

In April, the Scottish Parliament passed a motion calling on the UK Government to engage more fully with the Scottish Government, local authorities and communities before any cuts.

Mr Brown said Mr Ellwood has agreed to come to Scotland to clarify the impacts of the plans.

He added: "With a new Strategic Defence and Security Review in the offing, there are already worrying rumours about deep cuts to the Army and the Royal Marines. The Scottish Government believes it is utterly wrong to slash personnel and conventional defence capabilities, while investing billions to retain nuclear weapons.

"I remind the UK Government of promises they made to reverse the decline in Scotland's defence footprint and increase regular personnel numbers in Scotland to 12,500 by 2020.

"I want to see this promise for Scotland honoured - it is disappointing that I've heard little evidence today that there is a concrete plan in place to achieve it."