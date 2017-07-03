John Bercow has accused a Labour MP of seeking to make a "saucy" bid to speak in the Commons.
The Speaker rebuffed Clive Lewis's attempt to ask a question after noting he had "beetled into the chamber" 17 minutes after a statement on the Grenfell Tower tragedy had started.
MPs hoping to be called to ask a question are expected to be present at the beginning of a statement from a Government minister.
Interrupting proceedings, Mr Bercow said: "The honourable gentleman, the member for Norwich South, is a most estimable fellow but I think he's probably still enjoying his honeymoon - and we hope he did celebrate his honeymoon with great joy.
"But I just gently point out to him that he beetled into the chamber 17 minutes after the statement started and therefore it's a trifle saucy to expect to be called on this occasion.
"We will store him up for another occasion on which he can give the benefit to the House of his wisdom."
