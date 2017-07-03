Tenants illegally subletting flats in Grenfell Tower have been urged to come forward to allow emergency services to establish the true death toll from the blaze.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid made the plea to allow closure for families whose loved ones are still missing, after top prosecutors confirmed that people would not be charged for coming forward.

All the survivors of the blaze will have been offered temporary accommodation by Wednesday, in line with Theresa May's pledge to rehouse those affected within three weeks, Mr Javid told MPs.

He also announced that all 181 samples of cladding that had been tested so far had failed fire safety tests.

Mr Javid, speaking during an urgent statement in the Commons, said: "There may have been people living in flats that were illegally sublet who have no idea about the true status of their tenancy.

"Their families want to know if they perished in the fire.

"These are their sons, their daughters, their brothers, their sisters. They need closure and it's the least that they deserve.

"But that can't happen unless we have the information we need, so we are urging anyone with that information to come forward and to do so as quickly as they can."

Mr Javid said the Government was on course to honour the three-week commitment to those affected by the fire, which killed at least 80 people.

However he said people would not be forced to take up the offer of temporary accommodation if they were unhappy with it.

Mr Javid said: "Some families have indicated that they wanted to remain as close as possible to their former home but when they received their offer, took a look at the property, they decided it would be easier to deal with their bereavement if they moved further away.

"Some families have decided that for the same reasons they would prefer to remain in hotels for the time being.

"Other households have indicated they would prefer to wait until permanent accommodation becomes available.

"Every household will receive an offer of temporary accommodation by this Wednesday but every household will be given the space to make this transition at their own pace and in a way that helps them recover from this tragedy."

He said it was "disturbing" that all 181 samples of cladding had failed when tested, urging landlords to prioritise making buildings safe and to provide alternative accommodation while remedial work is carried out.

Mr Javid said he had asked for the testing regime to be independently reviewed following the 100% failure rate and it had been found to be sound.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey accused ministers of being "off the pace at every stage" since the fire, telling the Commons they were "too slow to grasp the scale of the problems people are facing and too slow to act".

"For the Grenfell Tower survivors, for the victims' families, and for the local community in North Kensington, underlying everything is the question of trust: that those in positions of power mean what they say, do what they promise and don't drag their feet before acting to deal with the problems.

"That's a powerful message that must be understood by ministers, Kensington and Chelsea Council and the chair of the public inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bick."

He asked Mr Javid how many people affected by the blaze were still in hotels and asked whether the Communities Secretary's promise of a good quality, temporary home by Wednesday included hotel rooms.

"How temporary is temporary? And by what date will all residents affected by the fire be in permanent new homes?"

Mr Healey criticised the testing of cladding samples as "too slow and too narrow" and asked whether the Government was only testing one component of the cladding - "not the panels, the adhesives, the insulation, not the cladding as a composite system nor the installation method or the impact on the buildings - all can affect fire safety qualities".

He asked Mr Javid to "act now" to "reassure residents in all other tower blocks".

"By starting the overhauling of building regulations, retrofitting sprinkler systems - starting with the highest-risk blocks - and making very clear the Government will fund upfront the full costs of any necessary remedial works," Mr Healey said.

He also asked Mr Javid what brief Sir Martin Moore-Bick has been given by the Prime Minister for the public inquiry, following the chairman's comments that it would be "pretty well limited" to the problems surrounding the start of the fire and its rapid development.

Mr Javid said all residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk will be "offered temporary accommodation in Kensington and Chelsea or a neighbouring borough within three weeks".

"What that offer means is precisely that: I want to make sure they have high-quality accommodation offered to them that's appropriate for their family type and their family size, but they will not be forced, and should not be forced, to accept accommodation that they do not want to move into at this point."

He added: "We will be led by the families and by their needs, so our commitment is clear that come Wednesday, every single family, every household that has come forward to us so far that is from Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk would have been offered high-quality, temporary accommodation."

Mr Javid said the hotels were classed as emergency accommodation, while temporary accommodation could be houses or flats or "whatever is the choice of the resident".

Mr Javid said the cladding testing process could "only move as fast as the samples that come in".

"Since I gave my last statement there's been a very sharp pick-up in the number of samples coming in for the local authorities, and from housing associations, and we are turning those around within hours of those coming in, with the results going immediately to the landlord."

He said the cladding test looked at the core of the panels, but said it was "possible" there could be "whole system tests".

"That is not the test that's being currently conducted by BRE (Building Research Establishment) but the expert panel is now advising, they are meeting again today, to advise how that can be done appropriately so that we can convince that that whole system test actually works and leads to a positive result.

"But so far, as I said in my statement, we have yet to see any evidence from any builder where they have shown that they have passed this whole system test."

Mr Javid also said the Government was "ready to discuss" with local authorities and housing associations any funding help for remedial measures to make buildings safe.

On the public inquiry, he said Sir Martin would set out the terms.

"He is not there yet, he should take the right amount of time that is necessary and make sure the inquiry is very broad and is to the satisfaction of the victims and their families and friends, and that they feel that the terms of reference are appropriate."