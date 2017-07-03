A crash that injured 10 people near Boston's Logan International Airport does not appear to be an intentional act, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police official said the crash is believed to be a case of "operator error" in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area on Monday afternoon near the East Boston airport.

State police spokesman David Procopio said 10 people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white taxi with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables.

Mr Procopio said based on the preliminary investigation, "there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional".