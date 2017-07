Arab nations have extended a deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis rocking the Gulf, saying Kuwait’s emir requested the delay in his effort to mediate in the dispute.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off ties with 2022 World Cup host Qatar on June 5, restricting access to their airspace and ports and sealing Qatar’s only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia.

They issued a 13-point list of demands to end the stand-off June 22 and gave the natural gas-rich country 10 days to comply.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, left, holds the hand of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha – Kuwait is acting as mediator (Kuna via AP)

The joint statement by the Arab nations said they expected Qatar to respond to their demands on Monday. The new deadline would expire late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“The response of the four states will then be sent following the study of the Qatari government’s response and assessment of its response to the whole demands,” the statement said.

The four nations cut ties to Qatar over claims that it supports extremists and worries that it maintains too-close ties to Shiite power Iran.

Qatar long has denied sponsoring militants and maintains ties to Iran as it shares a massive offshore natural gas field with the country.

Qatar’s Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah met Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (AP)

“Qatar is not an easy country to be swallowed by anyone. We are ready. We stand ready to defend our country. I hope that we don’t come to a stage where, you know, a military intervention is made,” Qatari defence minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah told Sky News.

Qatar’s main QE stock index lost more than 3% when it reopened on Sunday following a week-long hiatus for the Eid al-Fitr holiday break — its first session since the demands were laid out. It eventually recovered some of its losses later in the trading session to close down 2.3% at 8,822.15.

Qatari supermarkets saw panic buying when the four countries initially cut ties. But the capital, Doha, was largely calm on Sunday as people waited to see how the crisis would play out.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, right, shakes hands with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Rome (Giuseppe Lami/Ansa/ AP)

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani showed no signs of backing down in during a press briefing in Rome on Saturday, saying they were never meant to be accepted and that his country “is prepared to face whatever consequences”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has spoken to the leaders of Qatar and Bahrain, urging direct dialogue among all the states involved, according to statements released by the Kremlin on Saturday.

US president Donald Trump has spoken separately with several leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region and addressed the Qatar dispute, urging unity, the White House said.

Washington said Mr Trump reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.

He spoke on Sunday night to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

The White House said Mr Trump underscored that unity in the region was critical to accomplishing the Riyadh summit’s goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.