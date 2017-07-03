DOWNING Street has insisted the UK Government will not retreat on the public sector pay cap after a minister told MPs there was an "active discussion" under way to ensure more than five million frontline workers were paid fairly.

The remarks from Nick Hurd, the policing minister, came after Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, became the sixth cabinet minister to call for a wage boost for public sector workers who have been subject to a one per cap on annual pay rises since 2012, following a two-year freeze. Inflation is currently 2.9 per cent.

During Commons questions, Mr Hurd was challenged by Louise Haigh, his Labour shadow, on whether or not he supported the planned continuation of the cap until 2019/20.

"We want to make sure frontline public service workers, including the police, are paid fairly for their work, not least because of the contribution that they have made over the years to reducing the deficit that we inherited from the party opposite.

"And in that, the work they have done to safeguard hundreds of thousands of jobs. How we do that in a way that is sustainable and affordable is under active discussion," said Mr Hurd.

Responding to his comments, Theresa May’s spokesman said: "There are public sector pay review bodies carrying out their work. We are in the process of working through recommendations. That is what the minister was referring to."

Last week, Derek Mackay, the Scottish Government’s finance secretary, promised to lift the cap on public sector pay unilaterally north of the border in the face of threats by nurses to go on strike.

But Kezia Dugdale, the Scottish Labour leader, has demanded answers from Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, over her "vague promises" to lift the pay cap for Scottish workers.

Earlier in the day, a UK Government source close to Mr Johnson made clear the secretary of state wanted a wage boost for public sector workers and believed any pay review recommendations that backed one should be followed.

The insider explained Mr Johnson strongly believed a rise could be achieved in a "responsible way," which would not put undue pressure on the public finances and would take into account the aim of Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, to balance the books by 2025.

The foreign secretary's views go further than those stated by his old adversary and cabinet colleague Michael Gove, who at the weekend said the Government had "got to listen" to the pay review bodies.

But as pressure from her cabinet colleagues continued to grow to ease austerity and lift the pay cap, Mrs May's spokesman sought to dampen down expectations, saying: "The position is exactly as it was set out last week, in that there are pay review bodies reporting. We have responded to some and we will respond to others in due course, as is normal, later this year."

Recommendations for a one per cent pay rise this year for nurses, doctors, dentists and the armed forces have already been accepted by ministers but further recommendations are still to come from review bodies dealing with teachers, police and senior civil servants, potentially allowing Mr Hammond to be more generous to these groups in his autumn Budget.

Asked whether it would be open to the Chancellor retrospectively to reopen decisions taken earlier this year, the PM's spokesman declared: "These are the settlements for 2017/18."

Increasing public sector pay would boost the earnings of 5.1m workers; each one per cent rise costs the Exchequer £1.5bn.

Stephen Crabb, the former Tory work and pensions secretary, noted how his party could “not fight another general election campaign where Conservatives are seen as bogeymen when it comes to public sector workers”.

He also chided ministers who disagreed with the official policy, saying: “If they want to take a position that is different from that of the Government…then they shouldn't be in the cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Lord Lamont, the former Conservative Chancellor, claimed it was wrong for cabinet ministers to "gang up" on Mr Hammond, arguing it was making his position “very awkward indeed".

The Scottish peer claimed austerity was "just another word for living within ones means".

He added: "It's not really austerity. People are talking about austerity as though it were an issue of too many repeats on television or they had got tired of watching Poldark and wanted a better programme. This is not a choice. It is unavoidable that we have restraint on public spending."