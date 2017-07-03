JEREMY Corbyn, having had a part-time shadow Scottish secretary from an English constituency for a year, has now appointed a second frontbench spokesman on Scotland from Scotland.

Last month, the Labour leader appointed Lesley Laird, the newly-elected MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, as the new shadow Scottish secretary.

Now, Mr Corbyn, in a raft of some 20 junior appointments, has announced Paul Sweeney, the MP for Glasgow North-East, who was also elected less than a month ago, will move to the frontbench as shadow Scottish minister.

After Ian Murray, Labour’s sole Scottish MP following the 2015 election wipeout, resigned from his role as shadow Scottish secretary, following differences with Mr Corbyn, David Anderson, the then MP for Blaydon, stepped into the breach, filling the role of shadow Northern Ireland secretary as well.

At the election, Mr Murray, who represents Edinburgh South, saw six colleagues win seats.

Mr Corbyn said the appointment of a "wealth of talent" to roles outside the shadow cabinet was "further evidence that Labour is not just the opposition, we are the government-in-waiting".

Last June, 80 per cent of Labour MPs voted for a motion of no confidence in their leader and Mr Corbyn had difficulty filling jobs on the party’s frontbench. However, he again won a landslide leadership victory. Following the party’s better-than-expected performance in the snap General Election, many Labour MPs are willing to serve their leader again.

In the latest appointments, Ashfield MP Gloria de Piero and Great Grimsby's Melanie Onn have returned to the frontbench a year after joining the mass resignation of shadow ministers in the wake of the EU referendum in June 2016.

Ms de Piero, who last year told Mr Corbyn she was quitting because she did not believe he could deliver victory, takes a post in the justice team while Ms Onn becomes a housing spokeswoman.

Holly Lynch, who represents Halifax, takes an environment brief less than a year after resigning as an opposition whip in protest at the sacking of Rosie Winterton as chief whip while Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, joins the transport team five months after quitting the frontbench to defy a three-line whip and vote against the invocation of Article 50 to take Britain out of the EU.

There were also jobs for Roberta Blackman-Woods and Karl Turner, who took part in the mass resignation of June 2016 but returned to the frontbench later that year after Mr Corbyn's re-election as leader.

New MPs joining the frontbench less than a month after their arrival in the Commons include Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Gorton, and Anneliese Dodds, who represents Oxford East.

Left-wingers David Drew and Chris Williamson, who lost their seats at earlier elections before returning to the Commons last month, were fast-tracked back onto the frontbenches.

There were also slots in the shadow team for Chris Ruane, returning as Vale of Clwyd MP after two years away, and Tony Lloyd, who was a minister under Tony Blair and chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party before quitting Parliament in 2012 to run for Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner. He is now the MP for Rochdale.

Former Coronation Street actress Tracy Brabin, who won Batley & Spen in the by-election forced by Jo Cox's murder last year and retained it in the 2017 election, takes up her first frontbench post in the education team.

Labour said further appointments would be made "in due course".