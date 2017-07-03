DONALD Trump is not planning a surprise visit to the UK, the White House has made clear.

Speculation had risen that the US President was considering “dropping in” to one of his golf resorts in Scotland on his way back from this week’s G20 summit in Germany.

However, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said Mr Trump would not be visiting Britain this month.

"While he looks forward to visiting the UK, it will not be in the next two weeks," he told the Financial Times.

At the weekend, it was suggested the President could give as little as 24 hours' notice to the UK Government of any planned trip, leaving ministers, including Theresa May, only a brief period to arrange possible meetings.

The Prime Minister's spokesman told reporters at a regular Westminster media briefing on Monday: "I am not aware of any plans for the President to visit the UK in the next few weeks."

There are Trump golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Mrs May invited Mr Trump on a state visit to the UK shortly after he took office but speculation that it might have been put on hold was fuelled by its absence from last month's Queen's Speech.

Reports have suggested Mr Trump wants it delayed until it can take place without protests.

Asked whether a state visit would take place during 2017, the PM's spokesman said: "We have extended an invitation, it has been accepted and we will set out plans in due course."

One suggestion has been that the President will visit the UK in the relatively calm month of August. The three-day state visit could include a banquet outside of London at Windsor Castle and a trip to Balmoral, where the Queen holidays in the summer. Both locations would be meant to avoid vast crowds of protesters.

In the next few days Mr Trump will cross the Atlantic to visit Poland ahead of Friday’s G20 summit in Hamburg and has accepted an invitation from Emmanuel Macron, the French President, to attend the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14.