IT has hosted thousands of similar ceremonies with a former prime minister among those to have graduated there.
McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh yesterday saw graduations return for the first time since undergoing a £35million upgrade that left it closed for three years.
The hall was built and presented to the university in 1897 by William McEwan, a brewer and politician.
Loading article content
At the time, it cost £115,000 and was the single biggest private donation in the institution’s history.
Its architect, Sir Robert Rowland Anderson, was responsible for many of the most prestigious Victorian buildings in Scotland, including the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and Mount Stuart House on Bute.
Built in the Italian Renaissance style and now a Grade I listed building, McEwan Hall forms an integral part of the university site.
Many luminaries such as historian Professor Sir Tom Devine, author Alexander McCall Smith and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown have all graduated there.
But the revamp sparked controversy after a 19th century wrought iron gateway outside the hall was not included in the plans and was instead offered for sale at auction.
The university later had a change of heart and the gateway was relocated outside the Pollok Halls of residence in the city.
Mr Devine, professor of history at Edinburgh, was among a string of senior university figures who campaigned against the removal of the gates.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.