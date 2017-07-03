IT has hosted thousands of similar ceremonies with a former prime minister among those to have graduated there.

McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh yesterday saw graduations return for the first time since undergoing a £35million upgrade that left it closed for three years.

The hall was built and presented to the university in 1897 by William McEwan, a brewer and politician.

At the time, it cost £115,000 and was the single biggest private donation in the institution’s history.

Its architect, Sir Robert Rowland Anderson, was responsible for many of the most prestigious Victorian buildings in Scotland, including the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and Mount Stuart House on Bute.

Built in the Italian Renaissance style and now a Grade I listed building, McEwan Hall forms an integral part of the university site.

Many luminaries such as historian Professor Sir Tom Devine, author Alexander McCall Smith and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown have all graduated there.

But the revamp sparked controversy after a 19th century wrought iron gateway outside the hall was not included in the plans and was instead offered for sale at auction.

The university later had a change of heart and the gateway was relocated outside the Pollok Halls of residence in the city.

Mr Devine, professor of history at Edinburgh, was among a string of senior university figures who campaigned against the removal of the gates.