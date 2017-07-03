PEDRO CAIXINHA has put his Rangers rebuilding job on the backburner until after their Europa League clash with Progres Niederkorn.

The Portuguese has added eight players to his ranks already this summer and is targeting deals for Graham Dorrans, Jamie Walker and Kenny McLean.

Rangers take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their qualifier with Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg tonight and Caixinha only has eyes for those currently on his books.

Read more: James Tavernier eager to make the most of a fresh start for Rangers this season

He said: “We are just focused on the guys that are here. If they are not then they don’t matter at the moment.

“We are just focused on the match. It is different with the Mexicans (Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera) because they travelled with us but we are just focused on the players that we have.

“We are very happy with the work that they are doing, we are very happy with the squad that we have at the moment and we know that they are going to do a fantastic match and progress in the process as a team.

“It doesn’t matter now because we know the time we have until the window closes.

“We are doing our job regarding to that as well. It is not our concern at the moment, we just need to be focused on the game. After the game, we have more time to think about it as well.

“It is always better to bring them over as soon as possible because they are new players and they need to know the process.

“Because they are new players, they need to adapt to the new team. It is always better to have them sooner rather than later.”

Caixinha handed starting debuts to Fabio Cardoso, Ryan Jack and Dalcio in the first leg at Ibrox last week before Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos came off the bench.

Read more: James Tavernier eager to make the most of a fresh start for Rangers this season

Pena and Herrera are both in the Gers squad for the second leg but the Light Blue legions may have to wait to see them in action.

He said: “That is not the point, that is not what matters now. Our concern regarding to the players and the squad is all of them being at the same level and same rhythm, which is not easy because the time of vacations are different, the times of arrivals are different, the time of preparations are different.

“It is not our concern. Our concern is to give the chances to those that are in a better condition at the moment and we know they are going to perform for the team.

“They (Pena and Herrera) are in the squad. One of them is going to be out. We bring 20 players so one of the goalkeepers is going to be out, supposedly Liam. Between the two Mexicans, one of them is also going to be out.”