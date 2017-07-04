Edinburgh's annual film festival has reported a rise in admissions for its 2017 edition.
The Edinburgh International Film Festival said it had recorded 53,000 festival attendees this year, compared to 51,000 last year.
The festival, which closed this weekend, showed 151 features from 46 countries and included seventeen world premieres.
An additional 20,000 people attended the festival's weekend of outdoor screenings.
Mark Adams, artistic director, said: "It has been another amazing EIFF and it has been satisfying and often humbling to receive such a great response from filmmakers, guests and the audience.
"The city always makes EIFF guests feel welcome and this year there was a real buzz and sense of enthusiasm and appreciation around the festival."
Ken Hay, chief executive, added: “EIFF is unashamedly international and outward-looking in its programming and its reach, with 59 countries represented through the programme, our filmmaker and industry guests, and our truly multi-national team delivering the event.
"We’re delighted that audiences and guests have responded so positively to the programme and the broader Festival experience, and are thrilled to see a further increase in admissions."
The opening film, God's Own Country, won the festival's most prestigious award, the Michael Powell Award for best British feature film.
The Audience Award was won by Just Charlie.
