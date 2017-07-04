Andy Murray came through the first test of his dodgy right hip with flying colours to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The build-up to the defence of Murray’s title has been dominated by concerns over his form and fitness after he was forced to miss two days of training.

But the Murray who lost so woefully to Jordan Thompson in the opening round at Queen’s Club two weeks ago was nowhere to be seen against lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

The Scot continued to limp between points, as he had since resuming practice on Friday, but when it mattered his movement was just one of the things he did well in a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory.

All that held up Murray were two brief rain delays, but he did not allow his momentum to be disrupted and eased to victory in an hour and 44 minutes, setting up a second-round clash with another unorthodox player in German-Jamaican Dustin Brown.

Murray said: “I was a bit nervous this morning. I hadn’t been able to do as much as I would have liked in the build-up, didn’t know the guy I was playing.

Murray sheds some light on his entertaining rain-delay chat with Bublik #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h5oABWmaJq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

“Obviously, first match at a slam, there’s always a few extra nerves. Once I got out there and got the early break, saved a few break points in my first service game, I felt good.

“I moved well. So for a first match, considering how I was feeling five, six days ago, it was really positive.”

It must be a little off-putting for opponents to see Murray limping one minute and then sprinting around the court the next – but the world number one insisted he is not even aware he is walking any differently.

Introducing our new series analysing the iconic #Wimbledon photos ????

First up, @andy_murray in 2016: https://t.co/0uapq4fPzX pic.twitter.com/rLWQSANBhN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

He said: “I don’t know if that’s something that’s come over the last couple of weeks when my hip’s been sore or I’ve always done it, and everyone is saying that I’m walking that way because of my hip.

“I’m not in a lot of pain when I’m walking, that’s for sure.”

Murray is still in some pain but said on Sunday he anticipated being able to get through seven matches without issue, should he reach the final again, and was very pleased how the hip felt in match one.

Murray on Bublik: "I was chatting to him in the rain delay about Centre Court & the match, which is pretty rare. He's a bit of a character" pic.twitter.com/yRYp6KVQcC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

He said: “It’s a little bit sore, but I was moving really good on the court today. That’s the most important thing. Hopefully it feels good again tomorrow.”

With pregnant wife Kim and the Duchess of Cambridge among the spectators, Murray was welcomed onto Centre Court with a roar as he fulfilled the defending champion’s duty of opening the tournament.

Bublik, a 20-year-old rap fan from St Petersburg with plenty of swagger, walked on court wearing large white headphones and immediately showed he was not overawed by the occasion.

However, the only real moments of concern for Murray came in the opening game when he trailed 15-40 and at the end of the second set, when Bublik had three chances to get back on serve.

"What advice can you give me to be as good as you?"

They meet on Centre Court, but @AlexanderBublik & @andy_murray have met before… pic.twitter.com/9f8rVnr0Xu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

But the Scot saved all three and then finished a rally Bublik had been in total control of with a forehand pass whipped past his stricken opponent.

Bublik could only shake his head and applaud, and he was broken again in the opening game of the third set before two brief rain delays.