The birthplace of Scottish explorer David Livingstone is to be transformed with a £6m investment, a project which hopes to "transform his birthplace into a leading tourist attraction appealing to visitors from across the world."

His birthplace, a mill home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, has attracted £4.1m from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), with another £1.375m from the Scottish Government, and £575,000 from Historic Environment Scotland.

Livingstone was born there in 1813, and started his working life at the age of 10 with shifts at the cotton factory.

He became a missionary and spent 30 years exploring southern, central and eastern Africa.

His birthplace will now become a new museum.

Dr Isabel Bruce, chair of the David Livingstone Trust said: "The Birthplace Project will re-ignite the powerful story of David Livingstone for new generations and further strengthen the world wide connections that Livingstone, his principles and legacy have inspired not just locally but globally.

"The centre will become a key resource for learning about his heritage and his far reaching impact in - science, health, exploration, faith and humanitarian endeavour.

"Visitors will travel from all corners of the globe to explore his story and we believe will become a part of Livingstone's living legacy through this transformative project, that will ensure that David Livingstone's impact continues to be felt locally, nationally and internationally for future generations.”

The HLF said in a statement: "The birthplace will be redeveloped to provide a vibrant new museum setting Scotland in a global context and celebrating the inspirational story of how a poor millworker became one of the most popular British heroes of the Victorian era and a hero of Africa today.

"The interpretation of around 3,000 internationally significant artefacts will be modernised and visitor facilities such as the café and shop upgraded.

"Through learning and engagement programmes the museum will become a centre for research and will support community regeneration and international development."

Lucy Casot, head of the HLF in Scotland, said: "The life of David Livingstone is both incredible and inspirational yet his pioneering work is recognised more in Africa than it is in Scotland where he was born.

"In the Year of History Heritage and Archaeology, it’s timely that, thanks to National Lottery players, David Livingstone’s birthplace is set to become a valuable education resource and world tourist destination.”

Alasdair Allan, international development minister, said: "David Livingstone remains to this day a deeply inspirational and iconic figure to many people here in Scotland, in Africa and across the world.

"Principles of global humanitarianism and solidarity lay behind much of his work.

"The reinvigoration of these historic buildings and surrounding grounds....will create new spaces and opportunities for people to learn about the important legacy of one of Scotland’s national heroes."