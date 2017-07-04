By Dave Finlay

A CONVICTED drug trafficker and arms dealer will be restricted to owning one mobile phone and one computer for five years following his release from jail under the first serious crime prevention order issued in Scotland.

Dean Kimmins , 33, formerly of Schaw Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, is serving an eight-year prison sentence imposed on him last year when he was jailed along with former soldier Andrew Steven, 53, who reactivated guns bought online for onward supply.

An earlier trial heard Kimmins had been a customer sourcing guns and went on to hand one firearm over to a man who was later sent to prison.

He was jailed again for six years to be served concurrently with the previous sentence in February this year for being concerned in the supply of heroin aggravated by a link with serious crime.

Kimmins had played “a managerial role” in an organised crime gang involved in commercial dealing in the Class A drug.

He directed others by mobile phone and managed a transaction by keeping in contact with them while they collected a large heroin haul in Glasgow in January 2015.

Heroin worth nearly £210,000 on the streets could have been produced if the drugs recovered had been further cut with an adulterant.

Following Kimmins’ convictions, the Crown went to the High Court seeking a prevention order claiming it would protect the public by stopping, restricting or disrupting his involvement in serious crime.

It also maintained there were reasonable grounds for believing it would prevent and discourage further offending. Under the order Kimmins is limited to possessing one mobile phone, one SIM card, one computer and one landline number for each place where he lives or works.

Any device must not be encrypted and must be registered with the service provider in his full name. He is also required to tell police in writing within 24 hours of obtaining such a device.

Kimmins is also required to inform the force of any devices he owns when the order comes into force.

He can only lend his phone to another person to contact the emergency services or to seek emergency roadside help. Kimmins can only use another person’s phone for the same reasons. He is also prevented from using phone kiosks, internet cafes or other public communication facilities other than for calling the emergency services.

He is required to make available for examination on written request any communication device or data storage device he may own or control along with passwords, PIN numbers and user names to police. He also has to tell police the full addresses of any premises he owns or occupies and of any change to his name.

Advocate depute Ian Wallace told the High Court in Edinburgh: “Clearly the purpose of this order is for there to be some restriction on the convicted person after his release.”

He said Kimmins earliest release would be in October 2020, but added that he may not be released on that date.

The court heard the order will run for five years once his release date is known.

Defence counsel Mark Moir told Lord Boyd of Duncansby at a brief hearing there was no opposition to the Crown’s application for an order. The judge said he would grant the application in the terms sought.