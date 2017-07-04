North Korea has claimed to have successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The move is a potentially game-changing development in what may be the world’s most dangerous nuclear stand-off and, if true, a direct rebuke to US President Donald Trump’s earlier declaration that such a test “won’t happen”.

The launch appeared to be North Korea’s most successful missile test yet. A US scientist examining the height and distance said the missile could potentially be powerful enough to reach Alaska.

In typically heated rhetoric, North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science said the test of an ICBM – the Hwasong-14 – marked the “final step” in creating a “confident and powerful nuclear state that can strike anywhere on Earth”.

It will be difficult to confirm many details about what happened. North Korea’s weapons programme is perhaps the most closely held state secret in one of the world’s most suspicious nations. US, South Korean and Japanese officials earlier assessed that North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile into waters near Japan.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on whether Japan thinks it was an ICBM, and South Korea’s Defence Ministry said it was analysing whether the North’s statement was accurate.

North Korea has previously launched satellites in what critics said were disguised tests of its long-range missile technology. A test-launch of an ICBM, however, would be a major step in developing nuclear-armed missiles that could reach anywhere in the United States.

The launch sends a political warning to Washington and its chief Asian allies, Seoul and Tokyo, while also allowing North Korean scientists a chance to perfect their still-incomplete nuclear missile programme.

North Korea leader Kim Jung Un was pictured on a video of the launch (KRT via AP)

It came on the eve of the US Independence Day holiday, days after the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of South Korea and the United States, and ahead of a global summit of the world’s richest economies.

Most outside and North Korean analyses of the missile’s height, distance and time in the air were roughly similar.

US, South Korean and Japanese officials say it flew for about 40 minutes and reached an altitude of 1,500 miles, which would be longer and higher than any similar North Korean test previously reported. It also covered a distance of about 580 miles.

South Korean TV broadcast a map of the target zone (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

North Korea said the missile flew as high as 1,741 miles before hitting a designated target in the ocean about 579 miles away from the launch site in the North’s north-west. It said the missile flew for about 39 minutes and was made at the highest possible angle.

Russia’s military, however, said the missile flew considerably shorter and lower than others reported.

Before North Korea’s announcement of an ICBM, South Korean analysts said it was likely that it was a retest of one of two intermediate-range missiles launched earlier this year.

Soon after the morning launch, Mr Trump responded on Twitter: “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

“This guy” presumably refers to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. China is North Korea’s economic lifeline and only major ally, and the Trump administration is pushing Beijing to do more to push North Korea towards disarmament.

After North Korea claimed earlier this year it was close to an ICBM test launch, Mr Trump tweeted: “It won’t happen!”

An image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea’s KRT (KRT via AP)

The missile test could invite a new round of international sanctions, but North Korea is already one of the most sanctioned countries on Earth. UN Security Council resolutions ban it from engaging in any ballistic activities. Since late 2012, North Korea has placed two satellites into orbit with long-range rockets, each time triggering new UN sanctions and worldwide condemnation.

Last year, North Korea conducted its fourth and fifth atomic bomb tests and claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in its efforts to develop long-range nuclear missiles. The fifth nuclear test in September was the North’s most powerful atomic detonation to date.

In their meeting last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mr Trump vowed to oppose North Korea’s development of atomic weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sharply criticised North Korea for the launch. “The latest launch clearly showed that the threat is growing,” he said.