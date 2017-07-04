Brand new music festival TRNSMT is heading to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 as the city gears up to host the event that is taking over from T in the Park this year.
The weekend will kick off at 2pm on Friday and finish just before midnight. On Saturday and Sunday, gates to the venue will open at 12.30pm and close at around 11pm.
As expected, there are several traffic restrictions in and around the vicinity of the city centre.
Traffic Scotland is cautioning drivers that roads will also be busier that usual on the M74, M8, and M77 trunk roads leading to and from Glasgow.
To help readers plan ahead, driving restrictions on some key routes are set to come into force from Thursday, and these are all the routes set to be affected.
PROHIBITION OF DRIVING
From 8am on Thursday, July 6 until 3am on Sunday, July 9:
- Charlotte Street - between Greendyke Street and London Road
- Greendyke Street - between Turnbull Street and London Road
- Monteith Place - between Monteith Row and London Road
- Monteith Row - between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street
- Binnie Place - for its full length
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) - for its entire length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) - for its entire length
- Kings Drive, North side, (lane restriction, coach parking) - for its full length
From 11.30pm on Friday, July 7 until 1.30am on Saturday, July 8:
- Saltmarket - for its entire length
- James Morrison Street - between London Road and Turnbull Street
- Turnbull Street - between James Morrison Street and Greendyke Street
- Bridgegate - between King Street and Saltmarket
- Crown Street - between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
From 10.30pm on Saturday, July 8 until 1.30am on Sunday, July 9:
- Saltmarket - for its entire length
- James Morrison Street - between London Road and Turnbull Street
- Turnbull Street - between James Morrison Street and Greendyke Street
- Bridgegate - between King Street and Saltmarket
- Crown Street - between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
10.30pm on Sunday, July 9 until 1.30am on Monday, July 10:
- Saltmarket - for its entire length
- James Morrison Street - between London Road and Turnbull Street
- Turnbull Street - between James Morrison Street and Greendyke Street
- Bridgegate - between King Street and Saltmarket
- Crown Street - between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
NO WAITING AND NO LOADING
4pm on Thursday, July 6 until 1.30am on Sunday, July 9:
- Charlotte Street - both sides,between Greendyke Street and London Road
- Ballater Street, North side - between Kings Drive and Crown Street
- Dyer's Lane, North side - east of Turnbull Street
- Greendyke Street, both sides - for its entire length
- Monteith Place, both sides - from Monteith Row to London Road.
- Monteith Row, both sides - between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street
- Saltmarket, both sides - between Clyde Street and London Road
- The Green, both sides, between King’s Drive and Greendyke Street
- Turnbull Street, both sides - between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street
- James Morrison Street, both sides - between London Road and St Andrews Street
- St Andrews Street, South side - between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street
- Kings Drive, both sides - for its entire length
- Bridgegate, south side - for its entire length
- King Street, east side - between Bridgegate and Osborne Street
- London Road, North Side - between James Morrison Street and Saltmarket
SUSPENSION OF BUS LANE
11.30pm on Friday, July 7 until 1.30am on Saturday, July 8:
Gorbals Street - between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
11.30pm on Saturday, July 8 until 1.30am on Sunday, July 9:
Gorbals Street - between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
11.30pm on Sunday, July 9 until 1.30am on Monday, July 10:
Gorbals Street - between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
Public transport is also expected to be busier than normal throughout the weekend so, for those relying on it to get around the city, please allow extra time for all journeys.
Whether attending the event or not, Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to make sure they plan their journey in advance by visiting @trafficscotland on Twitter and checking certain website features to avoid delays.
Traffic Scotland said: “Make sure to check your route before you travel by visiting our Current Incidents page.
“Live traffic cameras are available on the Traffic Scotland website which allow users to monitor the roads live before a journey begins. Make sure you search by ‘road’ and not ‘region’ to find the most relevant camera for your route.
“Another feature available on the website is the Journey Times tab which allows users to search their routes providing them with delay information which may affect your journey.”
