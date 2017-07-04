A MAN has died after being attacked in a Gorbals high rise.

The police were called round at 6.30pm yesterday to the block on Waddell Court, and found the 31-year-old man inside a flat.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died a short time later at the hospital.

He is understood to have been brutally attacked with weapons.

A probe has now been launched and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers are understood to be closing in on the killer, who attacked the man with weapons in the flat.

The whole block has been put on lock-down, with residents only being allowed out via fire exits.

The tower has been cordoned off since last night, and police are swarming the scene.

Concerned residents have reported they are being allowed to leave only by fire exits, and anyone who goes in or out is being asked for their details.

The lift in the 18-storey tower is also understood to be blocked off and is being treated as evidence, according to a source close to the scene.

Yellow evidence markers have been placed around the outside the flats, inside the cordon, and a large ‘Police accident’ sign can be seen blocking the road into the estate.

One resident who spoke to the Herald said he was "extremely concerned".

He said: "Police are enquiring about the details of everyone who enters and exits, everyone who leaves and enters has to do so via the fire exit and use the back stairs.

"When I left the house this morning I wasn't aware there had been an incident the previous night so I was actually quite shocked by the large police presence, I was extremely concerned in case someone had been killed.

"The residents still haven't heard any news which is still quite worrying."

A police spokeswoman said:" Around 6.30pm on Monday July 3, police received a report that a man was assaulted within a flat at Waddell Court.

"Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old man was taken to the GRI where he died a short time later.

" The death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing."