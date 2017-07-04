US rockers Green Day have announced their Glasgow concert at Bellahouston Park tonight has been cancelled.

The group’s promoters have cited “adverse weather conditions” as the reason, something which they say has prompted safety fears for the group.

Organisers PCL Presents have told fans: “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled.

Loading article content

“Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.”

The disappointing news comes on the day thousands of fans had been taking to social media to express their excitement prior to heading through for the gig.

However, excitement has quickly turned to fury as many fans question why organisers had to take such drastic measures and close the gates just as the rain had started to subside.

The band famed for hits including American Idiot, Basket Case and Holiday hasd announced the date back in December.

Green Day, who are fronted by singer Billie Joe Armstrong, recently released their 12th studio album Revolution Radio along with single Bang Bang

The rockers have sold 75 million albums to date and have been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

California punk rock icons Rancid had been set to perform tonight in a support slot at the Independence Day show.