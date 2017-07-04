A COALITION of leading campaigners is urging people to push politicians further for a "world-leading" climate change plan for Scotland, claiming current proposals fall short of the mark.

The Stop Climate Chaos Scotland coalition has launched the campaign called Act for Our Future to call for a Climate Change Bill that creates both "world leading ambition and the policies required for delivery".

The move comes in response to the Scottish Government plans set out for consultation last month, when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon committed Scotland to living up to the spirit and the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement through the new Bill, the civic coalition said.

However, it said current Holyrood plans fall well short of the level needed if Scotland is to be at the forefront of delivering the international agreement signed by 197 countries 18 months ago.

The coalition said a more bold Bill would create jobs, improve health and reduce poverty at home, whilst also ensuring Scotland plays its part in helping the poorest people in the world cope with the effects of climate change.

Dr Richard Dixon of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland said: "Climate change is already affecting people and nature, here in Scotland and around the world.

"Time is running out if Scotland is to lead the way to a zero carbon future, but with real action and ambition, a bold new Climate Change Bill can change that.

"A Bill that truly delivers on the Paris Agreement must be one that says, by 2050 at the latest Scotland will no longer be contributing to the global problem of climate change, and that steps-up action in the short-term to cut emissions from our homes, our travel and our food.

“Our future can be a zero carbon one, but only with strong action from our leaders.

"This campaign is an opportunity for everyone in Scotland to remind politicians that action on climate change is popular and will create new jobs, improve public health and reduce poverty, creating a better, prosperous future for us all.

“With the forthcoming Climate Change Bill, we have a chance to do our fair share in tackling this global challenge but the targets and actions the Scottish Government are proposing fall far short of what’s needed.

"That’s why we’re asking as many people as possible to send a message to the First Minister that now is the time to act for our future.”

In order for the new Climate Bill to match the ambition of the Paris Agreement, SCCS said it must: Set a target of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest, and a reduction of 77 per cent by 2030; Ensure that future finance budgets are consistent with our climate targets; Commit to actions that cut emissions and deliver a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous Scotland by.

In making all homes efficient and war it must ensure that all homes have at least Energy Performance Rating C by 2025.

It must also phase out the sale of new fossil fuel cars by 2030 to reduce emissions, clean up air pollution and improve the nation’s health and set greener farming nitrogen budget for Scotland by 2020, according to the coalition, whose members include WWF Scotland, Oxfam, RSPB Scotland, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Christian Aid, Unison and SCIAF.

Labour's environment and climate change spokesperson Claudia Beamish said: “Climate change affects everyone – but hits the disadvantaged first and hardest. Scotland must seize this opportunity for real climate action.

"Scottish Labour will push the SNP to stress test all policy against our climate commitments.

"We cannot afford more damaging policies like their Air Passenger Duty cuts."