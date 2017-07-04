Motoring legend Sir Jackie Stewart is backing a bid to raise funds for his charity, Race Against Dementia, that will see a car decorated to look like a Highland Cow travel from Scotland to Mongolia.

Team Jackie Moo-art – spear-headed by Irvine-born co-driver Graeme Donohoe – is taking part in next month's Mongol Rally.

A Ford Fiesta supplied by Peoples Ford has been transformed by Perthshire artist Hilary Barker into a furry four-wheeled steed for the 10,000 mile adventure trek.

Sir Jackie – whose wife Helen, 75, has dementia - said: “The Highland Cow is a great symbol of Scotland. I am sure it will attract a lot of attention on your fund-raising car rally to Mongolia and wave the flag for Scotland.

“Race Against Dementia are very thankful to this team for their initiative and their support.”

Team Jackie Moo-art sets off from Glasgow on July 14 on the world's most bonkers adventure – the Mongol Rally.

Their mission is to get a tiny Ford Fiesta, pimped up to look like a four-wheeled Highland Cow, from Scotland to Mongolia.

They’ll be driving 10,000 miles across Europe, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia in a farcically small vehicle.

The Mongol Rally’s motto is: “If nothing goes wrong, everything has gone wrong.”

The point of the trip is to celebrate team leader Graeme Donohoe’s 40th birthday – and more importantly, to hopefully raise a lot of money for three-times F1 champ Sir Jackie Stewart’s charity, Race Against Dementia.

Dementia is now Britain’s biggest killer. There are 850,000 sufferers in the UK – and that figure is expected to soar to two million by 2051 unless a cure can be developed.

Sir Jackie’s wife Helen was diagnosed nearly four years ago and he launched his charity last year.

Former Greenwood Academy pupil Graeme, 39, said: “Dementia is a truly awful thing for a family to go through.

“I'd like to think our Mongol Rally adventure can help contribute towards one day finding a cure.”

For more information, please visit https://www.teamjackiemoo-art.com/