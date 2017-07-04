A FORMER all-girl punk band member who became a jihadi bride recruiter is planning to return to the UK, it is claimed.

Sally Jones, who married the jihadist Junaid Hussain and took her son to Raqqa, the former terrorist stronghold, is reported to want to return to Britain after the death of her husband.

A woman named only Aisha, the wife of another immigrant to the so-called Islamic caliphate now under Kurdish guard in a refugee camp in Syria, was said to have discussed a UK return with Ms Jones.

She insisted that very few jihadi brides wanted to join the war, including Ms Jones, despite the fact she became known as the "Mrs Terror" or the "white widow".

However, it is unclear at this stage what her fate would be if she tries to travel after she was named by anti-terror agencies alongside Scots jihadi bride Aqsa Mahmood as being subject to travel and economic sanctions.

Aisha said she knew Umma Hussain al Britani, Ms Jones' nom de guerre, who had told her how her husband had been killed.

Isis chief of digital jihad Hussain was killed by a US drone in 2015 while planning terror plots against the West.

It was reported Ms Jones' British-born son is now 12 and he is believed to have been forced to execute prisoners.

Aisha said in an interview with Sky News: "She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but Isis is preventing her because she is now a military wife.

"She told me she wish to go to her country."

The 49-year-old former guitarist the band Krunch was claimed to have led a group of English-speaking jihadi recruiters and attack planners known as The Legion or the Raqqa 12.

US court documents linked Ms Jones and late husband to a string of numerous attack plots.

She is claimed to have been involved in plans to kidnap and behead a US army veteran.

It was claimed Ms Jones is marked a “high priority” target by the Pentagon.

Brett McGurk, a leading US diplomat in the fight against the so-called caliphate, recently announced that the 3,000 to 3,500 foreign fighters in Raqqa would die there.

The extremist regime drew heavily for funding on the sale of stolen antiquities and taxed criminal gangs in land under its control for illegal digs.

In 2015 Ms Jones from Chatham, in Kent, was one of four named has having sanctions set up against them by the UK and US governments in an effort to to stem the flow of recruits from Britain.

They included Scots Jihadi Ms Mahmood, who left her family home in Glasgow for Syria in 2013, Omar Hussain from High Wycombe, and Nasser Muthana from Cardiff.

Former private schoolgirl Ms Mahmood kept a blog in which she has published advice for women wanting to travel to join Isis.

The sanctions were the first time the UK had submitted names of the worst offenders among about 700 people thought to have travelled out to the region to join the Islamist extremists.

She was added to the UN list along with the three others suspected of leading recruitment drives and plotting terror attacks against the UK and elsewhere from strongholds in Syria.

Approval by a UN committee means the group are subject to a global asset freeze and travel ban.