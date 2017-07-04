THE UK Government has been called on by the SNP not to launch a court appeal over the “injustice” of the benefit cap as new figures suggested continuing legal action could cost the taxpayer more than £100,000.

Alison Thewliss, the Nationalists’ Treasury spokeswoman at Westminster, said it was "truly shocking" that the Department for Work and Pensions would go to the Court of Appeal after the High Court in London ruled the policy was unlawful and illegally discriminated against single parents with young children.

The MP for Glasgow Central told a Commons debate the cap, which limits the benefits paid to individual families, punished parents for their circumstances and stunted the life chances of their children.

Caroline Dinenage, the work and pensions minister, argued that the Government should appeal the court's decision as work remained the best way to lift people out of poverty.

The debate comes as figures released to Parliament by Ms Dinenage in response to a written parliamentary question showed the DWP spent £67,690 defending the policy in the High Court. She added that the department expected to spend a further £25,000 to £40,000 appealing the case.

But Ms Thewliss said she found the Government’s intention to appeal “truly shocking and I would urge the minister here today to reconsider unless she supports misery being caused for no good purpose".

She went on: "The Government has a choice; it does not have to spend, to waste, further money on appealing this. It's already wasted more than £500,000, I understand, at least in other court appeals to do with the 'bedrooms tax' and the case of carer's allowance.

"So they should not waste more public funds on appealing a case which has already been proven to be an injustice. They should say: ‘Hands up, there is an injustice here and we will put this right in the interests of the children that are affected by this.’"

In the debate in Westminster Hall, Ms Thewliss said 66,000 households were now subject to the cap, which limits benefit payments to households at £23,000 a year in London and £20,000 elsewhere.

Of those, 72 per cent were single parent families, Ms Thewliss explained, most of whom had at least one child under the age of five.

"By taking the circumstances of parents, by punishing them, by not allowing them the means they need to feed their families, we are stunting the life chances of those children as they go through their life. We are punishing people for the circumstances that they are in," declared Ms Thewliss.

The Glasgow MP said many parents could not work enough hours due to childcare responsibilities with free childcare not offered for under twos.

She noted how Turn2Us, the welfare charity, had also said it had had an increase in people enquiring about whether or not they should proceed with a pregnancy as a result of the benefit cap.

Ms Dinenage told MPs the DWP had been spending £10 million on just 300 families before the cap was introduced, which had made the system fairer for those paying in as well as encouraging claimants to return to work.

The cap was set at a level equivalent to a salary of £25,000 outside London and £29,000 in the capital, she explained.

The minister also stressed that there were a range of exemptions for those subject to the cap, saying: "That's why we were disappointed with the High Court judicial review decision, which challenged the application of the cap to lone parents with children under the age of two.

"The court gave the Government the ability to appeal and we will be appealing this decision, because we strongly believe that work is the best way for people to raise their living standards," she added.