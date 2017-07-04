Participants in an endurance event at a Scottish castle have been warned to look out for symptoms of E.coli O157 after it was identified among those who took part.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said "a small number of cases" of the bacteria have been found in those involved in the Tough Mudder event at Drumlanrig Castle last month.

It has advised anyone associated with the event who experiences symptoms to seek medical advice.

