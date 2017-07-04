A woman has died in a road accident in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to the two-car collision on the A704 West Calder to Forth road near Longford at about 10.35am on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the 48-year-old female driver of a black Citroen C1 was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 54-year-old female driver of the other car, an orange Mini Cooper, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital in North Lanarkshire.
The road was closed while investigations were conducted and it reopened at 4.10pm.
Sergeant Neil Inglis of the road policing unit said: "A woman has very sadly lost her life as a result of this collision and her family have now been informed.
"As part of our ongoing investigation, we're keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either car travelling in the area beforehand."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.
