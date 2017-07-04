DAVID Cameron has warned his former Government colleagues not to let up on “so-called austerity” as the senior civil servants’ union upped the pressure on ministers by urging them to “unlock the pay cap”.

The former Prime Minister’s intervention also came as Derek Mackay, the Scottish Government’s finance secretary, wrote a letter to the Chancellor, saying it was “now imperative that you commit to ending unnecessary and ideological austerity. I believe this can be done within sustainable limits and the Scottish Government would be happy to share our proposals with you”.

Mr Mackay, who has pledged to end the one per cent pay cap in Scotland, called on Philip Hammond to do the same “and to urge the independent pay review for NHS staff to do the same, just as I intend to do for the NHS and other employees of devolved public sector bodies in Scotland”.

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, Mr Cameron argued that it was too soon “to let spending and borrowing rip” because of the danger this would put the country in.

He told the Asia Leadership Conference: “The opponents of so-called austerity couch their arguments in a way that make them sound generous and compassionate. They seek to paint the supporters of sound finances as selfish and uncaring; the exact reverse is true.

“Giving up on sound finances isn’t being generous, it’s being selfish; spending money today that you may need tomorrow,” he added.

His words follow those of the Chancellor, who, in a speech to business leaders, urged his cabinet colleague to hold their nerve on keeping a tight grip on public finances.

Calling for a “grown-up debate” on the economy, Mr Hammond said he recognised the public was “weary” of the “hard slog repairing the damage of the Great Recession,” but he insisted the Government's approach to the public sector pay cap had not changed and it was necessary to maintain financial discipline.

No 10 said the issue of the one per cent public sector pay cap was not raised at the weekly cabinet meeting nor was the subject of ministerial discipline.

Several secretaries of state, including Boris Johnson, Sir Michael Fallon, Jeremy Hunt, Justine Greening, and Michael Gove have all expressed support in varying degrees for scrapping the pay cap for the more than five million public sector workers. It is estimated that every one per cent increase in public sector pay will cost the taxpayer £1.5 billion a year.

The FDA, formerly the first division association of top civil servants, has written to the cabinet ministers, expressing support for scrapping the cap, saying warm words are not enough and “concrete action” is now required.

“Each of these ministers will have to sign off on the pay settlement for their staff this year. They cannot hide behind pay review bodies with restricted remits. Failure to act will demonstrate these warm words were little more than meaningless platitudes,” declared Dave Penman, the FDA general secretary.

“Unlocking the pay cap for civil servants can be the catalyst for dialogue around a shared agenda leading to long-term pay reform. This will ultimately deliver benefits to both public services and public servants,” he added.

Earlier, Lord Darling of Rouanish, the former Labour Chancellor, accused the Government of being “shambolic” over the pay cap.

“Like so much of this Government at the moment, it looks like a pretty shambolic thing where you have cabinet ministers saying what they think, clearly contradicting the Chancellor. It’s no way to run a government,” declared the Labour peer.

Suggesting the Chancellor needed to have a spending review to set out his priorities, the Scot said: “It’s true that seven or eight years now into austerity a lot of people - it’s not just the public sector, it’s the private sector too - have seen their wages squeezed and in many cases they have seen them come down.

“Politically, you can’t run austerity year after year; the politics of it simply don’t work. The Government has a real problem at the moment and it needs to sort it out.”

Elsewhere, firefighters' leaders have criticised a new pay offer even though it is the first to breach the Government's one per cent pay ceiling.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said the employers’ offer showed the pay cap was “dead in the water” but he insisted the new offer - of two per cent this year, potentially three per cent next year and possible further increases in 2019 and 2020 -

was not enough.

"It does not recognise the extra work firefighters have been doing, it fails to address their falling living standards and, despite hints at improvements, does not make clear what they will be earning in future years. This offer lacks detail and credibility," he added.