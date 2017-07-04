MENTAL health facilities, maternity units and some of Scotland’s largest acute hospitals are among those whose buildings require urgent repairs, with some storing up problems which put patients at risk.

In the Lothians, both the Royal Victoria and the Astley Ainslie have building issues deemed “high risk”, as well as St John’s Hospital in Livingston

Outdated boilers and water systems, electrical issues, legionella threat, asbestos and fire safety are among the problems plaguing NHS facilities across Scotland.

Many need upgrades to ailing heating, plumbing, and electrical systems, with everything from leaky roofs, draughty windows needing resealed and a "squeaky" library floor also among the items detailed in a dossier of repairs.

It is estimated the total cost of the health service's maintenance backlog is around £900 million.

It comes after the Herald revealed last week that health chiefs at NHS Ayrshire and Arran are seeking approval from the Scottish Government to press ahead with repairs worth £2.5m after a report submitted to the board outlined the risk of a lethal Legionella outbreak at Crosshouse Hospital unless pipes were replaced, and the need for improved fire-proofing at various sites at risk from the "unrestricted spread of fire and smoke".

Research by the Scottish Conservatives has now revealed a list of NHS facilities earmarked by health boards as needing urgent repairs, classed as posing a "high" or "significant" risk to NHS budgets and, in some cases, safety, unless they area addressed within the next few years.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital has a number of “high risk” backlogs in relation to health and safety and its firecode, as well as several “significant risk” issues with legionella and asbestos.

NHS Borders said problems in relation to theatre ventilation and ageing laundry equipment at the Borders General Hospital were “high risk”, with a "significant risk" from legionella spreading in water tanks at Selkirk Health centre also highlighted.

Both the Royal Victoria and the Astley Ainslie in Lothian have building issues deemed “high risk”, while the St John’s Hospital site in Livingston has issues with a "roof and windows nearing the end of its useful life".

The Western General in Edinburgh has mechanical and electrical infrastructure "nearing the end of its useful life" and external fabric on a number of properties including roofs and stone walls "now requiring upgraded".

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde claims none of its buildings are at significant or high risk, while NHS Fife reports "insufficient emergency lighting" on escape routes at Stratheden Hospital.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: “We tend to focus on what goes on in hospitals and less so on the quality of buildings provided. But this shows that, right across Scotland, there are NHS buildings in a desperate state. And the Scottish Government can’t simply brush these off as disused or administrative facilities.They quite clearly include maternity hospitals, mental health facilities and paediatric units. This will be of concern to both patients and staff, who at the very least deserve to work in a safe and comfortable environment. There are real question marks hanging over the life expectancy of some of our NHS buildings.”

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “We’re committed to improving the quality of the NHS estate and this is why, with our health boards, we have a clear plan in place to deliver the investment our health facilities need. For example, over the next three years the NHS is planning to invest over £1.2 billion in its estate.

"Backlog maintenance has reduced by over £110 million between 2011 and 2016, with the majority of the backlog being in either buildings in non-clinical parts of the estate or not being in use.

"Over the past five years we have invested around £1 billion to deliver two of the largest acute hospitals ever built in Scotland.

"This along with work underway in Dumfries and Edinburgh, is transforming the way healthcare is delivered in Scotland, while also ensuring we provide the facilities and the capacity needed in our NHS for the future.”