THE SNP has called on Theresa May to “get a grip” on Brexit as Lord Darling, the former Labour Chancellor, accused the UK Government of being “clueless” over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Stephen Gethins, the Nationalists’ Europe spokesman, urged the UK Government to outline the economic impact of Brexit following suggestions that there has been no detailed discussion across Whitehall departments on the impact of leaving the European single market on the UK economy.

Suggesting “complete chaos” was now dominating the corridors of power in London, the Fife MP said: “It has been over a year since the UK voted to leave and for all their bluster the UK Government has failed to set out a shred of analysis on the impact on the economy of their hard Brexit plans. They must seriously get a grip.”

He went on: “No amount of sticky tape can keep this fractured UK Government’s Brexit plans together. Theresa May must urgently set out clear and coherent plans on the UK’s negotiations with our EU neighbours and if the Prime Minister is intent on dragging the UK out of the single market, she must set out economic analysis that highlights its impact on the UK economy and on jobs and businesses.”

Mr Gethins added that the Scottish Government and SNP MPs would continue to pressure the Tory Government to ensure that devolved administrations had a seat at the negotiating table “so that our voice is heard and interests not left to the whims of a Tory government putting party before country”.

His criticism came as Lord Darling expressed bafflement at the Prime Minister’s approach to Brexit.

"Here we are, shaping the future…and the UK looks pretty clueless at the moment. I don't ever recall a situation where our country has been in that position before."

Stressing how there had to be a transitional period, Lord Darling added: “Until we know what the Brexit settlement looks like we won’t have a really clear idea of what our economy is likely to do.

“I’m very, very worried about it because, frankly, if you disrupt trade with the largest single trading block in the world, only a fool would say it won’t have an effect on us.”

However, Lord Lawson, the former Tory Chancellor, who backed Leave, predicted a £10 billion "Brexit dividend" for the UK once it withdrew.

Claiming this was a "great chink of light," the Conservative peer argued: “Once we leave, there will be this £10bn a year bonus unless we are foolish enough to negotiate it away."

In other developments:

*Brexit minister Baroness Anelay St Johns denied “freelancing” ministers were creating a dizzying pick-and-mix confusion over the Government’s Brexit policy;

*the Government warned MPs that trying to obstruct "uncontroversial" EU measures could hamper the Brexit talks;

*Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, on a visit to Ireland said Canada and Ireland should cash in on Brexit by encouraging people and businesses to relocate;

*Jeremy Hunt, the UK Government’s health secretary, was forced to deny he had received warnings of EU nationals "fleeing the UK" if the country opted for a hard Brexit after the phrase was spotted on a briefing note he carried into No 10 and

*organisers of a huge anti-government protest at the weekend is planning a series of demonstrations outside the Tory annual conference this autumn in Manchester.