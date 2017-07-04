AN anti-sectarian charity has criticised the Orange Order after the organisation denied it had any part in the public singing of a song judged to be racist against people of Irish descent.

David Scott, campaign director for Nil by Mouth, said that the order should educate its members on acceptable behaviour after a video emerged of a crowd singing the 'Famine Song' after a band struck up the accompanying tune during an Orange walk through Glasgow.

Footage emerged online of people singing the anti-Irish song during the annual celebration on Saturday. The song, sung to the tune of the Beach Boys' track Sloop John B, has previously been ruled to be racist by a Scottish court.

