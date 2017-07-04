AN anti-sectarian charity has criticised the Orange Order after the organisation denied it had any part in the public singing of a song judged to be racist against people of Irish descent.
David Scott, campaign director for Nil by Mouth, said that the order should educate its members on acceptable behaviour after a video emerged of a crowd singing the 'Famine Song' after a band struck up the accompanying tune during an Orange walk through Glasgow.
Footage emerged online of people singing the anti-Irish song during the annual celebration on Saturday. The song, sung to the tune of the Beach Boys' track Sloop John B, has previously been ruled to be racist by a Scottish court.
Glasgow City Council officials have warned future parades face greater restrictions or even prohibition after police launched a probe into the incident.
Speaking after the Orange Order argued that the band simply played the tune and took no part in the singing, Mr Scott, said: "If they [The Orange Order] are a religious and cultural organisation, what would be the relevance of a Beach Boys song?
"We know that tune also has another certain set of lyrics. The organisers should be speaking to band members and saying what is acceptable."
The main County Grand Orange Order parade from George Square to Glasgow Green saw 4,500 people in 63 bands take part and another 4,000 spectators.
It was in celebration of Prince William of Orange's victory over King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
Eight arrests were made on Saturday for alleged minor disorder and alcohol-related offences.
Robert McLean, executive officer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, said: "At the end of the day, members of the public will sing songs to tunes.
"I have been quite clear - if police investigate we will assist with their inquiries. We look forward to the debrief and looking at any incidents that occurred."
A police probe was launched after the footage emerged.
Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: "Saturday's policing operation primarily focused on the safety of the public during the parades. Police Scotland, however, operates a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to any form of sectarian abuse and will fully investigate any incidents brought to their attention."
