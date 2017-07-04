THERESA May’s popularity within her own party has fallen through the floor, a poll has suggested, as a cabinet colleague openly poked fun at her weakened Government, likening it to the hobbled Major administration of the 1990s.
A league table of mainly Cabinet members compiled by the influential website, ConservativeHome, saw the Prime Minister’s net approval rating dramatically plunge from +89 before the General Election to -26 now; second bottom behind Sir Patrick McLaughlin, the party chairman. Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, came out on top with a net approval rating of +85.
An ICM snapshot for The Guardian, placed Labour five points up since just before June 8 on 43 points with the Tories down two on 41. Its net approval rating for Mrs May was -26 while Mr Corbyn’s was +9.
In Birmingham, in a speech to the Local Government Association, Sajid Javid, the communities secretary, noted how the organisation was formed in 1997 when the "political scene was very different from today".
Mr Javid went on: "We had a Conservative prime minister leading a minority government and facing big questions over Europe. A charismatic, populist leader of the opposition promising the earth to young voters. The Liberal Democrats could fit all their MPs in a minibus.
"Plus ca change, as they say."
Sir John’s administration was riven over the issue of the EU with cabinet ministers rebelling in public. The then Tory leader went on to lead his party to its worst electoral defeat since the Second World War, winning just 165 seats; none in Scotland.
Downing Street said Mr Javid's comments would have been approved by the PM's office. A spokeswoman said: "No 10 will have seen the speech in the usual way."
Meanwhile, Gavin Barwell, Mrs May’s chief of staff, is said to have approached the Liberal Democrats in the hope of securing potentially important support on certain issues on which they broadly agree such as mental health. The Lib Dems have 12 MPs, two more than the DUP with which the Tories have a confidence and supply arrangement.
Mr Barwell was said to have spoken to his opposite number in the Lib Dems, Ben Williams, Tim Farron's chief of staff, and at least one Lib Dem MP in the hope of securing support in parliamentary votes.
A Tory insider noted: "We are happy to work across the House to drive forward the changes our country needs."
