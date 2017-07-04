SCOTLAND will learn today if its economy is in recession as a political row blew up between the SNP and its political opponents.

The Scottish Conservatives said if, when official figures are due to be released, the economy did suffer two consecutive quarters of negative growth – a technical recession - then the Scottish Government had no one to blame but itself while Scottish Labour accused Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues of doing nothing more than passing on Conservative cuts rather than investing in growth.

The SNP hit back, accusing opposition parties of "appearing desperate" for Scotland to be in recession so they could attack the Government in Edinburgh.

Last week, economic experts warned that it was ''in the balance'' whether or not Scotland would formally go into recession with the latest GDP figures due out today.

The Fraser of Allander Institute forecast the Scottish economy would pick up in 2017 but also warned that its performance continued to lag behind the rest of the UK.

The most recent figure for GDP in Scotland showed a fall of 0.2 per cent over the period of October to December compared to the UK economy growing by 0.7 per cent over the same period.

Dean Lockhart, the Scottish Tories' shadow economy secretary, said: "Scotland stands on the brink of recession and the Nationalists have no-one to blame but themselves.

"They can't point to Brexit, because the rest of the UK is powering ahead; this is all on the SNP's shoulders.”

While Mr Lockhart suggested a range of measures to boost the economy, such as cutting the business supplement to help firms be more competitive, he insisted the easiest thing the First Minister could do to help reduce uncertainty was “to take the threat of a second independence referendum off the table".

Jackie Baillie for Scottish Labour accused the Scottish Government of simply passing on Tory cuts when they should have been investing to grow the economy.

"The SNP government should be using the powers of the Scottish Parliament to stimulate our economy and create jobs.

"That means frontloading infrastructure spending with a focus on house-building, using the public procurement budget more strategically, and investing in education so our young people have the skills to compete for the jobs of the future."

But a spokesman for the SNP responded by saying: "Labour and the Tories both appear desperate for Scotland to be in recession, just so they can attack the SNP; their comments are as predictable as they are pathetic.

"The Scottish Government is focused on supporting Scotland's economy in the face of Tory austerity and the determination of both Labour and Tories to drag Scotland over a hard Brexit cliff edge, which threatens to be catastrophic for jobs, investment and living standards," he added.