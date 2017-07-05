THOUSANDS of Scottish rock music fans have been angered after a major concert in Glasgow by the American band Green Day was cancelled only hours before its was due to begin.

The organisers of the concert in Bellahouston Park, PCL Presents, said it had to be cancelled because of "adverse weather conditions" made conditions unsafe on stage.

The concert was due to feature Green Day as well as Rancid, Slaves and The Skids.

However, fans were informed it was cancelled on social media at 2.30pm, half an hour after doors to the large open air concert was due to open, with the first act due onstage at 4pm.

The American rock band said they were "distraught" over the decision and many fans expressed their anger and disappointment on social media.

In the statement Green Day said the "local safety council" had played a role in the decision, but last night Glasgow City Council said the decision had been taken by the promoters and management of the band, not the council.

Green Day, led by Billie Joe Armstrong, said: "We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled.

"We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if its raining f***ing sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority.

"We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that we will be back."

Tickets were priced at more than £50 for the concert.

PCL said all tickets would be refunded within ten days.

In a social media post, a sound engineer suggested that there were issues with the stage and equipment, and construction of the stage was behind schedule.

Green Day, in its statement, said they would play again in Glasgow.

"We are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled," it said.

"The local safety council, production crew, and concert organisers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved.

"We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour."

Graham Birse, a communications consultant and former director of the Edinburgh Institute management school at Edinburgh Napier University, said the cancellation was a "slap in the face" to the city.

He also proposed that the day's weather did not appear to be harsh enough to cancel an open air concert.

Mr Birse said: "In terms of reputation, I think Green Day's is likely to be damaged more than Glasgow's.

"I've seen worse weather in July in Scotland, I don't follow that logic, it's not blowing a hoolie.

"Glasgow had worked very hard to become the main city outside London for concerts, and this is a bit of a slap in the face to Glasgow."

Green Day performed at London's Hyde Park on Saturday night.