Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet the Queen in Edinburgh as part of a trip to recognise the "strong ties" between his country and the UK.

Mr Trudeau is visiting Scotland on his way to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.

He met Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time on Tuesday and will have a private meeting with the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday to ''honour her importance to Canada's history and to thank her for her continued dedication to Canada'', his office said.

