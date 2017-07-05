Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong issued an apology to Glasgow fans after their Bellahouston concert was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

The singer recorded a message for fans as crowds began to gather outside the Blythswood hotel where the band were staying. 

He said: "Hello Glasgow kids, Scotland. Yeah this is a bummer and we really wanted to play and I guess it was just unsafe for everybody in the crowd, the crew and the band."

"Right now I can actually hear people gathering out front of our hotel singing. I heard you sing Still Breathing, which is beautiful. Alright."

"What a bummer."

Fans gathered outside the luxury hotel were the band were staying to sing their favourite hits.

In videos posted on social media, crowds can be heard singing Boulevard of Broken Dreams outside on the street. 

Yesterday PCL Presents issued this statement: "We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today's show will be cancelled.

"Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within 10 working days."