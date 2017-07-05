A WOMAN has told a court how her social worker had sex with her in the back of a car when she was 12 years old.
The woman, now 29, who cannot be identified, claimed Edmond Behan asked her to get into the back of his vehicle and “touched her”. She alleged Mr Behan, 61, then her allocated social worker in Ayrshire, felt her chest and legs before they had sex.
The mother-of-two was giving evidence yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow where Mr Behan is accused of rape, unlawful sex and lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour between February 1996 and March 2005.
Advocate depute Sheena Fraser, prosecuting, asked the witness if she had ever been alone with Mr Behan in his car. She said she had, when she was 12.
She told the court: “He was feeling my chest and legs. He asked me to jump in the back seat.”
Miss Fraser asked what happened and the female said: “We had intercourse”. The witness told of a second occasion they had sex that she thought was about a week later. She told the jury they were out for a drive and Mr Behan asked if she wanted to go to his house in Largs.
The court heard he touched her thigh and “asked her if she wanted to go in to the bedroom”. She said Mr Behan then had sex with her.
Mr Behan denies the charges. The trial continues.
