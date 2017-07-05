MOST graduates will still be paying off student loans into their 50s, and three-quarters will never clear the debt, a new probe has found.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report said that initial gains made by poorer students in the controversial 2012 shake-up of the tuition fees system have been more than wiped out by subsequent changes.
The reforms brought in by the then coalition government originally saw the lowest earning third of graduates better off by £1,500, but replacing maintenance grants with loans sent debt rates soaring.
Loading article content
The changes resulted in students from low-income families graduating with the highest debt levels of more than £57,000.
Expected repayments from the lowest-earning third of graduates have increased by about 30 per cent since 2012, while repayments by the richest third rose by less than 10 per cent.
“The combination of high fees and large maintenance loans contributes to English graduates having the highest student debts in the developed world,” the report states. The probe said that interest rates on student debt were “very high” at up to three per cent above inflation.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.