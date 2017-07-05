PADDY POWER have decided to pay out on Celtic winning the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership title - before the league season has even begun.
Rangers' shock Europa League exit to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn prompted the move by the bookmakers, who have also slashed the odds on Light Blues manager Pedro Caixinha not lasting the season.
The Portugese saw his side throw away a 1-0 advantage and seal an early exit with a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday in one of the club's most humiliating results.
Odds on Caixinha departing before the start of the campaign have been cut to 11/2, with a price of 6/4 for him to be gone by Christmas Day.
The former Santos Laguna boss is odds-on to be gone before the end of the season at 8/11.
A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “Going out to part-timers from Luxembourg brings a whole new meaning to Euro Trash.
“They haven’t been able to Progres to the next round, and I’m not sure their boss will be advancing much, either.”
RANGERS SPECIALS
8/11 - Caixinha to not be manager by the final day of the 2017/18 season
6/4 - Caixinha to not be manager on Christmas Day 2017
11/2 - Caixinha not to be manager on the first day of the 2017/18 season
9/1 - Rangers to lose every SPL Old Firm game
10/1 - Rangers to win the SPL
