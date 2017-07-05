Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid challenged Piers Morgan live on air after he launched a damning tirade on dating show Love Island.

Reid told him he did not what he was talking about when he labelled the programme’s contestants as “cretinous” and then described one – who has yet to even join the ITV2 show – as “particularly dim”.

After watching Tuesday night’s explosive episode, which saw four islanders evicted while unpopular characters Jonny and Tyla were kept on, Morgan told the morning news programme: “I have never seen a more cretinous bunch of people behaving in a more cretinous manner in my entire life – and I work with Richard Arnold.

Loading article content