A NEW generation of life-like sex robots could soon be thrusting society into uncharted and dark territory, experts have warned.
Four US companies already are selling an assortment of the randy androids, aimed at both men and women, with names including Roxxxy Gold and Harry Harddrive. Prices range from just under £4,000 to £11,600.
Unlike the mannequin- style sex dolls from which they evolved, the sexbots can adopt different positions, simulate sexual movement and even display orgasms.
Loading article content
They have silicon skins fitted with sensors that respond to touch, and some have pre-programmed emotions and personalities. But the sexbots are not something to be sniggered at, according to artificial intelligence expert Professor Noel Sharkey.
He believes that, like internet pornography, they could have a major impact on society depending on their affordability and people’s willingness to allow them into their lives.
A new report co- authored by the professor seeks to raise awareness of sex robots and issues grim warnings about the “dark side” of the rapidly advancing technology that could involve issues of rape and paedophilia.
Speaking in London, Mr Sharkey, from the University of Sheffield, said: “There are a bunch of companies making these (things) and beginning to ship orders.
“We thought policy- makers and the public should know what was going on.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.