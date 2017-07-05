PLANS to hit Old Firm fans with parking restrictions at city stadiums will not come into force at the start of the new football season.

Glasgow City Council confirmed that a formal consultation process is still to be implemented before the parking ban proposal at Ibrox and Parkhead stadiums is considered.

The Evening Times Previously reported that a 1km parking ban could be introduced at the stadiums in a bid to prevent supporters parking on residents bays on match days.

Under the proposals, the council said the zone would be in place at stadiums three hours before the event starts and up to one hour after it finishes.

Residents living within the dedicated zone would need to apply for parking permits.

During the last football season, residents were invited to submit their views as part of an informal consultation process.

Glasgow City Council say, however, that following these initial engagement sessions, they have revised their proposals.

The local authority will now be engaging once again with local stakeholders prior to commencing the formal process, which will include a public consultation.

The process can take up to a year and there is no guarantee that the parking controls at the stadiums will be implemented.

The restrictions are, however, currently in place at the national stadium Hampden Park.

The Evening Times previously reported on calls for the parking ban to be extended beyond a 1km radius in the East End.

Calton councillor Greg Hepburn wanted Glasgow City Council to extend the current 1km proposal of a parking ban to areas including Calton, Bridgeton and the rest of Dalmarnock.

He believed failure to do so would only encourage Celtic supporters to park in these areas due to the proposed ban around the stadium.

We also previously reported that both Celtic FC and Rangers fan group Club 1872 have hit out at the scheme.