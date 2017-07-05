WARNING: Video contains strong language
RANGERS fans made no secret of their fury last night when they disrupted the team bus as it tried to leave the stadium.
Light Blues supporters were enraged by their team's humiliating 2-0 defeat to Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg, a result that saw them eliminated from the Europa League at the first hurdle.
Loading article content
Fans were filmed blocking the path of the team bus and shouting abuse as the players and staff tried to leave the stadium.
Gers goalkeeper Liam Kelly further enraged fans by posting a video on Snapchat with the caption: "Any chance a letting us out without f****** hammering the bus?"
The message prompted a backlash online, with some fans calling for Kelly to leave the Ibrox club.
Posting on Twitter, Chris McLaughlin said: "Liam Kelly just ruined his Rangers career."
Whereas another, known only as Callum, said: "Liam Kelly's Rangers career should be over."
One account, called Super Rangers, posted: "Liam Kelly can f*** off."
Another user, called Kyle wrote: "Liam Kelly may just have cost himself his Rangers career, hopefully!"
Kelly, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers and spent last season on loan at Livingston, later apologised for the message.
He wrote: "[I] sent it to a friend I trusted, I bought 4 tickets for my mates who travelled 14 hours by car, apologise to who it offended."
He added: "Will apologise a million times over mate, I am a fan just as gutted as anyone."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.