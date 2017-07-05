PADDY POWER have taken a dig at Rangers after the Ibrox club suffered an embarrassing early exit from the Europa League.

A 2-0 defeat in Luxembourg to part-timers Progres Niederkorn last night saw Pedro Caixinha's side fall at the first hurdle of their continental campaign.

The bookies took aim at the Light Blues on Twitter after the game, before then announcing they would pay out on Celtic winning the league before the 2017/18 season has even started.

Loading article content

Read more: Rangers' Euro exit prompts Paddy Power to pay out on Celtic winning title - before league season has begun

Paddy Power have also cut the odds on manager Caixinha being sacked before the start of the domestic season and the Portugese is odds-on to have departed before the end of next term.