PADDY POWER have taken a dig at Rangers after the Ibrox club suffered an embarrassing early exit from the Europa League.
A 2-0 defeat in Luxembourg to part-timers Progres Niederkorn last night saw Pedro Caixinha's side fall at the first hurdle of their continental campaign.
The bookies took aim at the Light Blues on Twitter after the game, before then announcing they would pay out on Celtic winning the league before the 2017/18 season has even started.
Loading article content
Read more: Rangers' Euro exit prompts Paddy Power to pay out on Celtic winning title - before league season has begun
This is the most embarrassing night for Rangers football club since they stopped being Rangers football club.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 4, 2017
Sod it - we're paying out on Celtic winning next season's Scottish Premiership title. #YouBeauty— Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 4, 2017
Paddy Power have also cut the odds on manager Caixinha being sacked before the start of the domestic season and the Portugese is odds-on to have departed before the end of next term.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.