Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Edinburgh ahead of a meeting with the Queen.
Mr Trudeau is visiting Scotland on his way to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.
He will visit the University of Edinburgh before meeting the Queen later on Wednesday.
Loading article content
On Tuesday he visited Ireland, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their young son Hadrien, where he met Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time.
His office said his visit to Ireland and the UK will ''serve to recognise the strong family ties, history and common purpose our countries share''.
Mr Trudeau will have a private meeting with the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday to ''honour her importance to Canada's history and to thank her for her continued dedication to Canada'', his office said.
The leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, who was elected prime minister in 2015, said he is looking forward to his meeting with the monarch.
They met in London shortly after his election, but they also met when Mr Trudeau was a young boy and his father Pierre was Canada's PM.
Mr Trudeau said: ''Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's commitment to public service has long inspired me and many other Canadians.
''With this year marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation, I look forward to thanking her personally for her dedication to our country and for carrying out her duties with such grace and strength.''
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.