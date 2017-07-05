Judy Murray has joined Wimbledon fans to express outrage after a grown man snatched a tennis star's towel from the hands of a young boy.
Video footage shown on ESPN caught the moment US tennis player Jack Sock threw his towel into the crowd.
An excited young boy in the second row stood up to grab the towel however an older spectator sat in the front row and tugged the towel from the boy before pushing his wrists away from the souvenir.
The incident sparked outrage among Tennis fans who watched the footage over, capturing the attention of Judy Murray who took to Twitter to express her outrage.
Sharing the video, she wrote: "If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed......[sic]."
If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed...... https://t.co/KlZ250NCQP— judy murray (@JudyMurray) 4 July 2017
Jerk old man stealing a thrown towel of Jack Sock's from a kid after R1 match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9THaBBBOwQ— Mark Schultz (@risendevil) July 4, 2017
After the video circulated Twitter, tennis player Jack Sock also offered to help make amends, tweeting: "If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one."
