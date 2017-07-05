A WARNING has been issued over the dangers of playing on railway lines as the number of incidents reported to police has soared in the last year.

British Transport Police has launched their campaign as the summer holidays begin, urging children to stay clear of the danger tracks.

In the last week, three incidents near Glasgow have already been reported to BTP, in Wishaw, Dalmeny and Muirend.

On June 26, a group of children were spotted jumping and pushing each other off the platform at Muirend station, while on June 30, another group of youngsters were seen trespassing at Dalmeny.

On Sunday July 2, two boys were also spied trespassing on the west coast mainline near Wishaw.

Officers campaigning to stop the dangerous practice said youngsters could be killed by trains, which can approach silently and quickly.

Inspector Stewart Strong, said: “What is very worrying about these incidents is that youngsters simply do not realise the danger they put themselves in.

"Every day, we are called to similar incidents and during the summer we record a spike in trespass incidents involving children.

"Trains travel at incredibly high speeds and can often approach silently.

"Before a child has time to react they could be struck and killed.

"My officers have experienced first-hand the devastation families are left with when their child is killed whilst playing on the tracks.

"Therefore, I would like to plead directly to parents and carers.

"Talk to your children and explain to them the hazards of the railway, it is not a playground.”

Officers have visited more than 100 schools to warn youngsters about the dangers of playing on the tracks, and have received more than 1260 reports of incident sin Scotland since January 2016.

In June this year, 118 incidents of trespassing were recorded by BTP, in which 55 involved children and took place at 46 locations.

David Lister, Safety & Sustainability Director for ScotRail Alliance, said: “Trespassing is extremely dangerous and can have tragic consequences for those involved. Trains travelling at speed take a long time to stop and anyone struck by one is likely to be killed or very badly injured.

“We take trespass on our infrastructure extremely seriously and work closely with British Transport Police to educate the public on the dangers of misusing the railway. Anyone who sees a trespasser, or who has concerns about specific locations where they know trespassers are gaining access to the railway, can report them to our national helpline 24-hours-a-day on 03457 114141."